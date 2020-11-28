Victim in SE Portland hit-and-run dies; driver remains at large

FILE – A vehicle similar to the one investigators believe hit a pedestrian in the 16000 block of Southeast Stark Street in Portland, Oregon, on Nov. 17, 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Portland earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Daniel Lopez-Herrera, 27, was hit by a car while inside a crosswalk in the 16000 block of SE Stark Street on the night of Tuesday, November 17. PBB said Lopez-Herrera had just activated the flashing beacons to alert traffic prior to the collision.

Witnesses said a vehicle similar to grey or tan 2002-2006 Infiniti Q45 was what hit Lopez-Herrera before speeding westbound on SE Stark with its headlights off. The car also had no license plates, according to PPB.

Lopez-Herrera’s death marked the 51st traffic fatality of 2020 investigated by the bureau’s Major Crash Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213.