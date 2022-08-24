NE 33rd Avenue is currently closed from NE Shaver Street to NE Skidmore Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash left one person seriously injured in Northeast Portland on Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. near Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast Mason street, according to a tweet from the Portland Police Bureau. One victim has reportedly been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not yet clear what led to the collision or how many cars were involved.

NE 33rd Avenue is currently closed from Northeast Shaver Street to Northeast Skidmore Street, along with parts of NE Mason Street. Police ask drivers to avoid the area as officers investigate.

This is a developing story.