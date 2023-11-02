PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victims in a double fatal crash that happened Saturday in the Concordia Neighborhood.

James Johnson, 64, the driver of a small SUV, and Lisa T Johnson, 60, the passenger, were both killed in a collision with a pickup near NE 33rd and Lombard, authorities say.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 29-year-old Jaylon Benjamin, was interviewed by Major Crash Team investigators and then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is facing manslaughter and other charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.