Victims identified in deadly single-car crash

A car's driver and passenger both died in a crash on Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified the two victims of a deadly car crash that occurred in North Portland on Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. and involved a single car. Police said the driver was going “at a high rate of speed” when they lost control. The car swerved through oncoming traffic and then crashed into a parked truck and trailer on Northeast Lombard Street. The crash caused a fire.

Police said both the driver and passenger were killed. They were identified Monday morning as 34-year-old Camile Minoo Bailey and 13-year-old Udell Peterson.

Police say these deaths are the twenty-third and twenty-fourth traffic fatalities this year. Anyone who witnessed this crash is urged to call Officer Phil Maynard at 503.823.2216 or email him at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.