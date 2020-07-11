Video: Gas pump goes up in flames after suspected DUII crash

Live Now
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flames erupted at a gas station Friday afternoon in Gresham after a suspected DUII driver crashed into a pump.

Gresham police said the 22-year-old driver was speeding when they lost control of the car, jumped a curb and crashed into the pump — starting a fire — then sped away.

The attendants at the station used a safety switch to shut off the fuel to the pumps, police said. Officers were the first to arrive at the scene and used extinguishers until firefighters arrived and put the fire out. No one was hurt.

The accused driver was taken into custody for DUII, hit and run and reckless driving.

