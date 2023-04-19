PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A box truck driver who told officers he fell asleep behind the wheel jumped a curb and plowed into a row of parked cars at a Trader Joe’s parking lot in Southeast Portland on Tuesday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Video of the crash provided by a viewer shows the truck veer from the roadway near the intersection of Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Schiller Street shortly before 2 p.m., driving across the lawn of a private residence before knocking down a street post — obliterating a Trader Joe’s sign and ultimately crashing into three parked vehicles.

PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard told KOIN 6 News that the parked cars were unoccupied at the time of the crash. Sheppard did not provide details about the driver’s identity or if they were injured in the crash.

“Officer arrived and learned that a white moving van crashed into three unoccupied vehicles,” Sheppard said. “Some fencing and a sign were also damaged. The driver told officers they fell asleep while driving.”

All involved vehicles were towed from the scene and insurance information was said to have been exchanged following the crash.