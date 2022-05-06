PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver suspected of being under the influence smashed into more than a dozen vehicles parked at the Southridge Shopping Center Thursday night, Oregon City police said.

According to police, around 5:30 p.m. a work truck rammed into 14 vehicles parked at the center on Beavercreek Road. Officials said the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with injuries from the crash.

Oregon City police tweeted a video that shows the truck crashing into a parked car before backing up and hitting at least two more cars. From there the driver pulled forward and sped into more vehicles — hopping the curb.

The driver was arrested and cited for DUII, Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving.