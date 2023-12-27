PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A commercial truck lost control on an icy patch of Highway 20 near Suttle Lake on Dec. 26, slamming into an Oregon State Police trooper’s SUV and a parked ambulance with three paramedics and a patient from a previous crash on board.

A Black Butte Ranch Police Department officer assisting with the initial crash captured the frightening moment on their officer-worn body camera shortly after 9 a.m. Although the roads were icy, the police department said that speed was a factor in the crash.

“An Oregon State Police trooper arrived around 9:06am to take a report on the crash,” the Black Butte Ranch Police Department said. “Before he was able to put his vehicle into park on the eastbound shoulder, his SUV was struck by an Isuzu commercial truck that had lost control on the ice due to speed and the icy conditions. After hitting the OSP SUV, the Isuzu continued forward, hitting the front of the Black Butte Ranch Fire Department ambulance.”

No additional injuries were suffered as a result of the crash. The driver of the commercial truck was ticketed for careless driving.

“Just a reminder to slow down well below the speed limit when you see emergency lights,” the Black Butte Ranch Police Department said. “Our lives are in your hands.”