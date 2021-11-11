VW driver hits cars, ODOT worker in I-205 crash

by: Tim Steele

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 38-year-old ODOT worker was seriously injured Thursday morning when a driver hit multiple vehicles and him along I-205, the Oregon State Police said.

The crash happened near milepost 12 in Clackamas County around 9:35 a.m., officials said. The driver of a black Volkswagen GTI hit the vehicles before hitting Grant Riedel, who was working outside his truck at the time.

Riedel was rushed to OHSU for treatment of his injuries.

The driver, Tyler Nicholas Pacheco, stayed at the scene and cooperated, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.

