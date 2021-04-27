TVF&R: Car runs over woman in yard after t-bone collision in Aloha

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said a woman sitting in her yard was run over by a car involved in a t-bone crash in front of her house.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup and black sedan collided at the intersection of SW 185th Avenue and SW Rosa Road in Aloha around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The force sent the sedan onto the woman’s property and she then became trapped under the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman and treated her for serious injuries at the scene. She was then taken to OHSU for further treatment.

The driver of the truck refused medical treatment at the scene but eventually went to the hospital to care for minor injuries. The driver of the sedan was not injured, according to TVF&R.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.