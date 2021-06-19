WCSO: 4 injured in crash near Farmington

Scene of a crash near Farmington on June 19, 2021 (WCSO)

Highway 219 closed in both directions at SW Burkhalter Road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the Farmington area.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 219 at Burkhalter Road just before 1 p.m. where a collision occurred involving a black SUV and grey sedan, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Life Flight activated for a crash near Farmington on June 19, 2021 (Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)

Life Flight was activated for one of the persons involved in the crash; two others were taken to a hospital for further treatment. All four are expected to survive.

Traffic was blocked in both directions of the highway at Burkhalter but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.