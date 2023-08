Highway 26 is shut down in both directions near Northwest Maller Road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – At least one person has died after a crash on Highway 26 Tuesday afternoon, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Life Flight was called to the scene for one patient, authorities said, noting Highway 26 is shut down in both directions near Northwest Maller Road and Highway 6 as they investigate.

It is not clear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story.