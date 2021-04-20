WCSO identifies deputy involved in deadly crash near Nike HQ

Deputy Mark Shah has been with WCSO since 2008

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy involved in a deadly crash with a pedestrian on Thursday in Beaverton.

Deputy Mark Shah, who has been with WCSO since 2008, struck a man just before 2 a.m. while driving southbound on SW Murray Boulevard near the Southwest Bowerman Drive intersection.

Shah, responding officers and paramedics all attempted life-saving measures following the collision, but 24-year-old Oliver Sevin Frazier-Savoy died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed Shah had been going through a green light when the crash happened. Investigators said speed was not a factor.

Shah has been placed on administrative leave during the remainder of the investigation.