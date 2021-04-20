WCSO identifies deputy involved in deadly crash near Nike HQ

Crashes

Deputy Mark Shah has been with WCSO since 2008

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy involved in a deadly crash with a pedestrian on Thursday in Beaverton.

Deputy Mark Shah, who has been with WCSO since 2008, struck a man just before 2 a.m. while driving southbound on SW Murray Boulevard near the Southwest Bowerman Drive intersection.

Shah, responding officers and paramedics all attempted life-saving measures following the collision, but 24-year-old Oliver Sevin Frazier-Savoy died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed Shah had been going through a green light when the crash happened. Investigators said speed was not a factor.

Shah has been placed on administrative leave during the remainder of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories