PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old Vancouver woman was killed when the small motorcycle she was driving hit crossed the centerline during a turn and hit an oncoming Honda CRV, Vancouver police said late Sunday.

The crash on NE 172nd and NE 8th happened around 3:30 p.m. Sarah Seabridge, driving an Argo AR-150 scooter, turned right onto NE 172nd and hit the left front of the Honda. She was thrown from the scooter and died at the scene.

The Honda driver, a 51-year-old Vancouver woman, stayed at the scene. Authorities did not say whether she was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.