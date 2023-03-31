PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 67-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained when she was hit by a vehicle in Woodburn Thursday night, authorities said.

Just before 8:45 p.m., Woodburn police, fire crews and paramedics responded to the collision on North Pacific Highway and Hardcastle Avenue. Police said the woman was crossing the highway outside of the crosswalk when she was struck.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Salem Hospital but despite life-saving efforts, she ultimately died.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, according to police, who say there is no evidence the driver was impaired or distracted at the time of the crash.