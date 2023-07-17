PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 83-year-old woman died on Sunday afternoon after crashing a vehicle in the parking garage of a senior living facility, according to Lake Oswego police.

Officers responded to the Mary’s Woods senior living facility just after noon after receiving a report that a person was “unconscious” and may not be breathing in a parking garage, authorities said. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman had crashed her vehicle while driving in the parking garage.

After working to extricate her from the car, authorities performed CPR on the driver, who was identified as Vinita Neal. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities say there were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash and the investigation is still ongoing into its cause.