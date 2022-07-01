PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 91-year-old woman died after the car she was driving was hit by a dump truck on Highway 36 Thursday evening, the Oregon State Police said.

First responders went to the scene of the two-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. at the intersection with Dorsey Lane near Junction City.

According to OSP, Evelyn Carder was stopped on Dorsey and then drove her Jeep Renegade into the intersection, getting struck by a westbound dump truck driver, identified as Fred Morgan Jr.

Carder died from her injuries and Morgan had minor ones, police said.

The highway was closed for about four hours.