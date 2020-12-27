Woman cited for DUII after crashing into Farmington home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The blood alcohol content of a driver who crashed into a Farmington home early Sunday was nearly twice the legal limit, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash took place in the 8800 block of SW River Road just after midnight Saturday.
No injuries were reported in the crash and the extent of the damage to the home was not immediately available.
The driver, a 40-year-old woman, was cited for DUII.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.