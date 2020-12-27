Woman cited for DUII after crashing into Farmington home

A suspected impaired driver crashed into a house in the 8800 block of SW River Road December 27, 2020 (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The blood alcohol content of a driver who crashed into a Farmington home early Sunday was nearly twice the legal limit, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash took place in the 8800 block of SW River Road just after midnight Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the crash and the extent of the damage to the home was not immediately available.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, was cited for DUII.