Woman dead after fatal crash on Hwy 20 in Lincoln County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is dead and two other people are injured following a fatal crash on Highway 20 in Lincoln County near milepost 3 Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

A 32-year-old Lebanon man was driving eastbound in a Ford F250 truck towing a 16-foot fully enclosed trailer when he lost control and crossed into the westbound lane, colliding with a Ford Fiesta driven by a 29-year-told Toledo woman, according to OSP.

The trailer came loose and struck a westbound Dodge Magnum driven by a 43-year-old Toledo man. He was injured but did not need to go to the hospital.

The woman died at the scene.

The Lebanon man and his passenger were transported to Samaritan Pacific Hospital.

OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, Newport Fire Department, Toledo Fire Department and ODOT.