PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lane County investigators are looking at impaired driving and speed as two possible factors in a crash that killed one woman and left the driver seriously injured on Thursday night.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Keith Tottleben was driving a red 1998 Chevrolet Camaro on Prairie Road near Beacon Drive when he veered off the asphalt and slammed into a tree.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. Thursday and found Tottleben along with a woman as passenger. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and Tottleben was sent to a local hospital, LCSO said in a press release.

Authorities are withholding the woman’s name.

LCSO said impairment and speed are being investigated as “contributing factors” to the crash, and no further details were given.

Deputies asked anyone with information to contact LCSO at 541.682.4150.