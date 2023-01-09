LifeFlight responded to a serious crash in Forest Grove on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022 (Courtesy: Forest Grove Fire).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.

Early Thursday morning, Lourdes Turcios Garcia, 40, was walking along 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street when police say a driver hit her and the child she was pushing.

Garcia was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the child that was hospitalized with serious injuries has since been released.

Police said the involved driver, who has not been named, cooperated with the initial investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.