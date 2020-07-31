Woman dies after being struck by car on Highway 101

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman died after being struck by a car on Highway 101 near Clatsop County on Thursday night.

Police say 29-year-old Aaron Harris of Cannon Beach was his driving north up the highway around 9:30 p.m. He then reportedly saw a pedestrian cross his path — but was unable to avoid her.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Rachel Faith McCune of Seaside. She suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Highway 101 was shut down for about three hours as crews investigated.

