PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was killed after colliding into a truck on Highway 211 during a severe hailstorm on Thursday evening, Oregon State Police said.

Around 6 p.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 3. The crash happened when a Honda Civic traveling southbound veered into the opposing lane — striking a Dodge 1500 nearly head-on, according to officials.

The driver of the Honda, 52-year-old Wendy Falk of Boring, reportedly died at the scene. Officials said the other driver, 41-year-old Thomas Dunn of Sandy, had minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said freezing temperatures and hail may have contributed to the fatal accident.