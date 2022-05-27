No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A three-car crash in Northwest Portland led to the death of a woman on Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Northwest Yeon Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers arrived at the scene to find one driver pinned inside one of the three vehicles that had crashed.

Portland Fire & Rescue quickly worked to extricate the woman, who was then taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

However, despite the life-saving efforts performed, the woman died. Her identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

NW Yeon Avenue is currently closed between Northwest Express Avenue and Northwest 44th Avenue as crews investigate. Avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov by referencing case number 22-141042 or call 503.823.2103.