Woman found dead behind wheel of flipped SUV in Washougal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died in a rollover crash on Sunday evening in Washougal, deputies said.
A person who lives in the area found the Lexus SUV upside down and its driver unresponsive at about 4:30 p.m. in the 34000 block of SE 20th Street, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders said the woman died at the scene. Deputies identified her as 72-year-old Marsha L. Feldstein of Washougal.
Her SUV left the roadway, hit a tree stump and flipped, according to investigators. It wasn’t immediately clear why Feldstein drove off the road.
