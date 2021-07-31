Woman hit by car north of Salem; listed in critical condition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a woman remains in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Friday.

The 33-year-old woman was struck on Silverton Road NE west of Lancaster Drive NE just before 2 p.m. Friday, authorities said. First responders reported the woman having serious injuries when they found her and subsequently took her to a nearby hospital, according to MCSO.

Investigators said the woman stepped into traffic on Silverton and a driver of a 2010 Dodge Ram was unable to avoid her. The driver, 84-year-old David Smith of Salem, remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to MCSO.

Roads near the crash were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

The investigation remains open.