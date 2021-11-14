Woman hit, dies after exiting parked car on I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lebanon woman died after being hit by a driver Friday night after she got out of a parked car on a highway in Salem and walked into one of the traffic lanes, police said.

Oregon State Police responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 9:18 p.m. on I-5 S near milepost 254 in Salem.

According to OSP, 26-year-old Christina Klug exited her boyfriend’s car which was parked on the median of the highway and she walked into one of the lanes. Police said 24-year-old Maria Guzman-Coria was headed southbound on the highway and hit Klug.

Klug was pronounced dead, police said, and Guzman-Coria remained at the scene, cooperating with authorities.

The investigation is still underway, OSP said.