Woman hit, killed by car while walking Hwy 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was hit and killed by a car while walking around 7 p.m. Thursday on Highway 30, according to officials.

Brandon Pollard, 28, of Warren was driving west near Milepost 16 in a Ford Escape when he struck a woman in the eastbound “A” Lane, Oregon State Police said.

Authorities prounounced the woman dead at the scene.

Neither Pollard or his passenger were injured. The two stayed at the scene and cooperated.

Highway 30 was closed for over two hours after the crash.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is trying to identify the victim.This is an ongoing investigation.