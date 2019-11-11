Hit-run victim was in truck that ran her over

No suspect or car description at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman killed in an early Monday hit-and-run in Northwest Portland was a passenger in the same truck that ran her over, Portland police said.

The woman was found dead in the road at NW 9th and Glisan around 2:20 a.m. After investigating, authorities believe the woman was a passenger in a white pickup truck but for some reason, fell out onto the road. The truck then ran the woman over before fleeing the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been determined yet.

Security guard Brandon Stamper did not see the hit-and-run but was at the scene just after it happened.

“It was crazy at first. When I came out to check on the scene there was police everywhere. They had instantly taped off the corner here,” Stamper told KOIN 6 News. “Honestly when I seen her on the ground she did look very well dressed. She had a blue sweater, and it looked like blue jeans, black pair of shoes.”

Stamper said seeing it was shocking and surreal.

“Who ever did it, I hope they turn themselves in because they took a life, they took a life.”

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact PPB at 503.823.3333.