PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was hit and killed by a motorcyclist in Southeast Portland late Saturday night in a crash that brought the Vehicular Crimes Team to the scene.

The motorcycle rider initially fled from the crash but was caught by police and is now detained. His name has not been released at this time, nor has the name of the woman who was killed.

Officials closed SE 162nd between Burnside and Glisan for the duration of the crime scene investigation.

No further information is available at this time.