PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car Monday night and police say they are still searching for the suspect.

According to Tigard police, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to Southwest Hall Boulevard near Southwest Pfaffle Street where they found a 45-year-old woman in the road with critical injuries.

Officers at the scene said they spoke with the woman’s boyfriend who told them that they had been driving on Hall Boulevard when he pulled into the center lane and got out to get an item that had been thrown out of the car.

While grabbing the item, the boyfriend said he heard a thud and realized that the woman had gotten out of the car too, and was hit by another vehicle driving south. The other driver left the scene, authorities said.

Police are still investigating the incident but asking anyone with information to contact them.