Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 212

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman died in a crash on Highway 212 on Monday afternoon.

Oregon State Police responded to reports of a collision on Highway 212 near milepost 5 around 12:45 p.m. Upon investigation, it was determined a Ford Focus was going east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, striking a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Ford died due to the injuries sustained in the crash. Her name has not yet been released.

The Dodge’s driver, 19-year-old Cameron Ellet, was minorly injured.

The highway was closed for several hours as authorities investigated and cleared the scene.