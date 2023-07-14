The crash happened just east of the Barbur Transit Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Southwest Barbur Boulevard Friday afternoon, closing the road in both directions, according to Portland police.

Police say officers responded to a report of a crash on the 9500 block of SW Barbur, just east of the Barbur Transit Station, before 2:30 p.m.

When they and paramedics arrived at the scene, authorities say they found a two-vehicle crash, with a woman dead at the scene. The woman’s name has not been released.

Another person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with injuries. The other person’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division Major Crash Team is at the scene to investigate.

Southwest Barbur Boulevard is closed between Southwest Capitol Highway and Southwest 30th Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crash who has not spoken to authorities is asked to reach out to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and to reference case number 23-184916.

Police say this is the 35th traffic-related death this year so far in the city.

