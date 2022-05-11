PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was killed in a head-on collision on the Amity-Dayton highway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Oregon State Police, 60-year-old Kristina Swanson was traveling southbound in a Ford Freestar van when she tried to turn on SE Stringtown Road. As she was turning, a Nissan Sentra driven by 36-year-old Kimberly Hafner reportedly struck the van head-on.

The passenger of the Nissan, 59-year-old Debra Neal, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not say what condition the two drivers were in.

The highway was closed for nearly three hours while police investigated.