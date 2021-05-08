Woman on scooter killed in crash near Wilkes

NE Sandy Blvd closed both directions between NE 148th Ave and NE 152nd Ave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman riding a motorized scooter was killed after being struck by a car near the Wilkes neighborhood early Saturday.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a crash at NE Sandy Boulevard and NE 149th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Upon their arrival, officers found the body of a woman who had suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperative. No citations or charges have been filed, according to PPB.

Northeast Sandy Boulevard is closed both directions between NE 148th Avenue and NE 152nd Avenue during the investigation.