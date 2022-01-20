Woman rams PPB vehicle, officer taken to hospital

by: Hailey Dunn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland police officer was taken to a hospital after being rear-ended in the Montavilla neighborhood Wednesday night, according to officials.

In a Twitter post, Portland police said they were on the scene of an unrelated crash on NE Glisan Street near NE 82nd Avenue when a woman, driving a silver sedan, rammed the back of the police vehicle.

The officer reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Officials arrested the woman and said they suspect she was impaired by drugs while driving.

