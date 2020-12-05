Woman rescued after car goes over cliff in Gorge

Crashes

Corbett Fire said the car slid 400 feet before stopping upside down against a tree

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters rescued a woman after her car went over a cliff at the Portland Women’s Forum in Corbett, Dec. 4, 2020. (Corbett Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First responders rescued a woman after her car went over the edge of a cliff and landed upside down against a tree Friday night. in the Columbia River Gorge.

The car went over the cliff at the Portland Women’s Forum viewpoint in Corbett, according to Corbett Fire. It slid about 400 feet down the embankment before coming to a stop.

The woman inside was trapped and had to be pulled out by firefighters. She was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover.

No further details have been released.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss