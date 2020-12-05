Woman rescued after car goes over cliff in Gorge

Firefighters rescued a woman after her car went over a cliff at the Portland Women’s Forum in Corbett, Dec. 4, 2020. (Corbett Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First responders rescued a woman after her car went over the edge of a cliff and landed upside down against a tree Friday night. in the Columbia River Gorge.

The car went over the cliff at the Portland Women’s Forum viewpoint in Corbett, according to Corbett Fire. It slid about 400 feet down the embankment before coming to a stop.

The woman inside was trapped and had to be pulled out by firefighters. She was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover.

No further details have been released.