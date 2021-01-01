Woman struck by SUV near Keizer; suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries

The 4100 block of Brooklake Rd NE in Marion County where a woman was struck by an SUV December 31, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington state woman suffered life threatening injuries Thursday after being struck by an SUV in Marion County.

The County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 4100 block of Brookdale Road around 6:30 p.m. after a report of a pedestrian being hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe. Emergency crews reported the victim–later identified as Cassidy Kendall of Oak Harbor, Wash.–needing immediate treatment and she was taken to OHSU.

Deputies said the driver also remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Based on witness interviews, MCSO said Kendall, 23, likely was crossing the road in front of May Trucking when she was hit by the vehicle.

“Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no additional information is available for release at this time,” MCSO said in a release Friday.

No other injuries were reported.