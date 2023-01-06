A pedestrian was struck by a driver on Southeast Division Street at Southeast 168th Avenue on Friday, January 6, 2023. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman died after she was struck by a driver on Southeast Division Street in Portland Friday evening, police said.

Portland Police Bureau officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 168th Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found the pedestrian was a woman who’d been struck by a driver.

Paramedics assessed the victim and determined she had died.

The driver remained at the scene.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team is investigating. Southeast Division Street is closed between Southeast 166th Avenue and Southeast 174th Avenue for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash who has not already spoken to officers should email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit. The case number is 23-5490.

The Portland Police Bureau said this is the second fatal crash of the year.