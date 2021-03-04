77-year-old woman struck, killed while crossing Hwy 223

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 223 on Wednesday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a crash near Highway 223 and Pleasant Drive in Dallas. There, they discovered 77-year-old Chloe Blatchley was crossing the highway when she was hit by a Landrover, driven by 72-year-old Curtis Cook.

Blatchley suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Oregon State Police, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Dallas Fire Department all assisted with the incident.