Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after possible DUII crash

Crashes

Firefighters had to remove the roof of the car to extract the woman

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash just east of Gresham on Sunday.

Emilio Perez Aguilon. (MCSO)

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a car hit a tree just before 4 p.m. on Southeast Division Street, west of Troutdale Road. Firefighters had to remove the roof of the car to extract the woman, who was quickly sent to a local hospital.

There is no word yet on her current condition.

Deputies say the driver, Emilio Perez Aguilon, now faces assault, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering charges. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

