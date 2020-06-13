Woodland man dies in motorcycle crash near Orchards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed late Friday night after he crashed into a large piece of concrete in the Orchards neighborhood, east of Vancouver.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Taylor of Woodland was traveling at high speeds north on NE 137th Avenue. After passing through the intersection at NE 99th street, Taylor, 23, failed to see the road came to a dead end, veered off the street and collided with the concrete slab, according to the 911 caller.

Responding deputies found Taylor and the motorcycle on fire. Despite extinguishing both, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.