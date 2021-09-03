Woodland woman killed in crash with semi-truck in Ridgefield

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was killed Monday in a crash involving a semi-truck in Ridgefield, deputies said.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. at NE 29th Avenue and NE 259th Street. First responders found 72-year-old Jackie Mizer of Woodland behind the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra in the ditch on the north side of NE 259th, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mizer died at a hospital, deputies said. She was the only person inside the car.

A witness to the crash reported that the Hyundai had been facing north on NE 29th, at a stop sign, and pulled onto NE 259th in front of an eastbound Freightliner truck. Investigators said the truck driver braked hard but crashed into the Hyundai’s left rear door, sending the car into the ditch.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, deputies said.