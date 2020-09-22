Wrong-way driver involved in 3-car deadly crash on I-5

One driver died at the scene, another driver taken to the hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wrong-way driver was involved in a 3-car crash on northbound I-5, leaving one person dead, another injured and the highway closed at that spot.

The wrong-way driver was reported around 3:45 a.m. and as police were responding, there was a report of a crash just north of Highway 99W, offficials said. First responders found 3 vehicles involved.

One of the drivers died at the scene. Another driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to live. The third driver wasn’t hurt.

Northbound I-5 is closed at that location, ODOT announced around 5:30 a.m., and will remain closed for several hours

Traffic must exit the freeway at Exit 294, and may return to the northbound lanes at Terwilliger Boulevard. Drivers could also use OR 217 north to US 25 east.

