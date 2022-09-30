I-5 travel was affected for over four hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man died and another was arrested after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 early Friday.

According to Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tyler Bratton of California was driving a motorcycle the wrong way down I-5 northbound near Wilsonville. Officials say a witness saw him riding north before making a U-turn and heading south for an unknown reason.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m., Bratton reportedly crashed head-on into a black Jeep Cherokee, which was operated by 22-year-old Usach Sisach Nelson of Corvallis.

Bratton suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead.

While investigating, OSP say they also discovered Nelson was showing signs of impairment — and determined his blood alcohol content level was at .10%. He was arrested on a DUII charge.

I-5 travel was affected for over four hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

No other information is available at this time.