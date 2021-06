The scene of a deadly crash at Highway 503 and 76th Street, June 15, 2021. (WSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was killed following a crash on State Route 503 Tuesday morning near Vancouver.

The Washington State Patrol received word of a crash in Orchards near the 76th Street intersection. According to responding troopers, the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck.

One other person involved in the crash was seriously hurt. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to WSP.