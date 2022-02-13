WSP: Head-on crash injures 5 after driver tries to pass on SR 14

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five people were injured Saturday, including one woman who was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, after a driver tried to pass a car and collided head-on with another one on SR 14 near Washougal, according to a Washington State Patrol crash report.

The report said 28-year-old Shawn LaBuff was driving a silver Chevrolet Avalanche east on SR 14 around 1:59 p.m. when he tried to pass another driver by moving into the westbound lane.

LaBuff hit a black Jeep Cherokee head-on with three people inside, injuring all of them and his own passenger, 23-year-old Mariah Lucas, the crash report said.

Brett Merritt, 36, was the driver of the Jeep, with passengers Jenny O’Connor, 35, and Samuel Russell, 37, according to WSP. Merritt, O’Connor and Russell were all taken to local hospitals. The report did not state the severity of their injuries.

Lucas was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital, and LaBuff was injured but denied any assistance, WSP said.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash that totaled both cars, WSP’s report indicated.