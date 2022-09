PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A milk truck reportedly crashed while traveling through Ridgefield southbound on Interstate 5, Washington State Patrol announced just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

WSP said the truck left the roadway and crashed behind Big Al’s Movers near 179th Street.

A milk truck reportedly crashed while traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near 179th Street, Washington State Patrol announced just before 1:20 p.m. Friday. September 2, 2022 (Courtesy Washington State Patrol).

A milk truck reportedly crashed while traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near 179th Street, Washington State Patrol announced just before 1:20 p.m. Friday. September 2, 2022 (Courtesy Washington State Patrol).

A milk truck reportedly crashed while traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near 179th Street, Washington State Patrol announced just before 1:20 p.m. Friday. September 2, 2022 (Courtesy Washington State Patrol).

WSP said no injuries have been reported, but traffic was “spoiled” on both sides of the interstate.

It is not clear what led to the crash.