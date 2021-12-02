WSP seek driver in fatal hit-run crash on I-5 SB near Woodland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened around 6:20 a.m. Thursday on I-5 S near Woodland.

Washington State Patrol responded to the scene where a car went into Horseshoe Lake. Officials said a car traveling in the fast lane collided with a car in the center lane, sending it into the lake.

Divers jumped in the water and confirmed only one person was in the hit vehicle. According to Trooper Will Finn, the person was given CPR at the scene before being taken to the hospital. That person was pronounced dead.

The driver was in a dark SUV with significant damage to the front passenger side, police said.

Finn posted on Twitter detectives are searching the roadway for evidence.

Woodland – SB I5/MP21 – Fatality Hit/Run investigation underway. All lanes back OPEN! Give it time for traffic to get back to a normal travel pattern. https://t.co/z34qdrIM6Y pic.twitter.com/Hiuk8a0oua — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) December 2, 2021

Woodland – SB I5/MP21 – Hit/Run – Vehicle into Horseshoe Lake. 1 passenger taken to @peacehealthsw after CPR at scene. WE NEED YOUR HELP! Looking for DARK SUV w/significant FRONT PASSENGER SIDE DAMAGE! Vehicle fled SB I5. Collision occurred around 6:20AM. pic.twitter.com/Ns3rO7xQ1s — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) December 2, 2021

The crash closed all southbound lanes for about an hour but have since reopened.