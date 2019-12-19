WSP: Son exits moving pickup, run over by dad near Woodland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An adult son died after getting out of a moving truck on a northbound I-5 ramp near Woodland and was run over by the driver, who was his father.

Around 10:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn told KOIN 6 News, both parents were in the front seat and the son was in the backseat. The son had some medical issues, Finn said, and the son got out of the truck after some kind of verbal issue and altercation.

The father tried to slow down and take the truck to the shoulder but ended up running over his son. He died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. The I-5 northbound ramp at Milepost 22 is closed but is not affecting traffic on the interstate.

